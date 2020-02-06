JUST IN
Surrogate mother need not be close relative, says Rajya Sabha committee

The committee has also advocated that 'single Indian woman' like a widow or a divorcee in the age group of 35 to 45 years may also be allowed to avail surrogac

Press Trust of India 

A Parliamentary panel has recommended that not only close relatives but any woman who is “willing” should be allowed to act as a surrogate.

The 15 major changes suggested by the 23-member select committee of Rajya Sabha to the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, also include deleting the definition of ‘infertility’ as the inability to conceive after five years of unprotected intercourse on the ground that it was too long a period for a couple to wait for a child. The committee has also advocated that ‘single Indian woman’ like a widow or a divorcee in the age group of 35 to 45 years may also be allowed to avail surrogacy.

Noting that restricting the surrogate mother to be a ‘close relative’ potentially limits the availability, affecting the genuinely needy persons, the panel has recommended removal of this requirement from the Bill.
