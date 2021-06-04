Sushant death-drug case: 14-day judicial custody for Siddharth Pithani

-
A Mumbai court on Friday remanded in 14-day judicial custody Siddharth Pithani, who was a roommate of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau from Hyderabad on May 28 in a drug case linked to the latter's death last year.
He was produced before additional chief metropolitan magistrate A H Kashikar, and was remanded in jail custody after the NCB did not ask for further custody, special public prosecutor Advait Sethna said.
Rajput was found dead in his home in Bandra on June 14 last year.
Following the actor's death, the NCB began a probe into alleged drug links in the film industry based on Whatsapp chats, and several people were arrested under the NDPS Act in this connection, most of who are out on bail currently.
