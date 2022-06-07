Suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested by police in Bengaluru

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan condemns conviction of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik
Amit Shah participates in 83rd CRPF Raising Day in Jammu
Encounter starts between terrorists and security forces in J&K's Pulwama
Pakistan was responsible for exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Valley
66 Indian-origin terrorists operating abroad with IS, also in India: US
-
A suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist has been arrested here in a joint operation by the Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir police.
The accused, Talib Hussain was arrested on June 5, police sources said on Tuesday. Earlier, it was claimed that Hussain was arrested by the armed forces in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Hussain had allegedly taken shelter at a mosque in Srirampura here and used to deliver sermons during Friday prayers. According to police sources, Hussain had fled Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and children as the hunt for him was intensified by the armed forces, and was hiding in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai confirmed Hussain's arrest from the city today. Asked if the terrorist was arrested, Bommai told reporters, "Yes." "Generally police keep an eye on people like them. We will provide whatever assistance is required to the Jammu and Kashmir police. In the past too, such arrests had taken place in Sirsi and Bhatkal." "The Jammu and Kashmir police have taken this very seriously, Bommai explained.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU