Assets of Congress leader Anubrata Mandal's daughter under CBI, ED scanner

-
ALSO READ
TMC's Anubrata Mandal skips CBI appearance again in cattle smuggling scam
Birbhum killings: CBI books 10 people in TMC leader's murder
Storm drenches Southern California with heavy rain; rescue efforts on
Left Front takes out rally in Bengal's Birbhum to protest 'mass murder'
Govt to move Bills to extend CBI, ED directors' tenures up to max 5 years
-
The assets owned by Sukanya Mandal, the daughter of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mandal, has now come under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), who are conducting parallel probes in the cattle and coal smuggling cases in West Bengal.
Highly placed CBI sources said that recently their officers sought the details of books of accounts, income tax returns, property and assets details held by Anubrata Mandal and his family members. Mandal, the Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president, submitted the same through his counsels.
A scrutiny of the assets and property details of Sukanya Mandal revealed that since 2014 there were high- value property and assets purchased by her.
The two central probe agencies, especially those from the ED are currently trying to track the money trail behind these high value transactions.
At the same time, the sleuths of the two central agencies are also examining the asset details held by Mandal's close associates, including his personal bodyguard and driver. The books of accounts of a Birbhum-based non- government organisation (NGO) are also under the scanner.
It is learnt that the red beacon- fitted personal vehicle that Mandal used before was registered in the name of this particular Birbhum-based NGO. However, following a thrashing from the Calcutta High Court and also objections from his own party high- command Mandal removed that red beacon.
The conversation between Mandal and some current and erstwhile district police officials in Birbhum are also being examined by the CBI sleuths.
Currently, Mandal is being examined by the central agency sleuths in two different cases. On one hand, the CBI officials based out of the agency's Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata, along with their counterparts in the ED, are probing him in the cattle and coal smuggling cases. On the other hand, the CBI based out of the agency's office at central government office (CGO) Complex at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata have questioned Mandal in connection with the post-poll violence case in the state.
--IANS
src/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU