Suspected Maoists set fire to vehicles in Jharkhand

Suspected Maoists have set 27 vehicles on fire here near a bauxite mining site, a senior police officer said.
The vehicles, parked under a shed in Gurdari police station area, were used for mineral transportation, he stated.
A group of rebels arrived at the mining site around 8 pm on Friday and set fire to the vehicles, nine of them inoperative ones, Superintendent of Police Ehetesham Waquarib said.
Some of the cars were gutted, while others partially damaged, he said.
A massive search operation has been launched to track down the perpetrators, the SP added.
