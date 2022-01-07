Vyapam scam: CBI court sentences six people to 5 years in jail

A special Central Bureau of Investigation court has sentenced six people - two candidates, impersonators, and middlemen each - to five years rigorous imprisonment in a 12-year-old case related to pre-medical test examination conducted by Madhya Pradesh's

The six convicted are identified as impersonators Mohd. Imran, and Rajesh Prasad, candidates Deepak Prajapati, and Jetendra Kumar Rajput, and middlemen Suresh Kumar Patel and Vedratan.

The agency had registered the case against the accused on the allegations of impersonation in Pre Medical Test (PMT-2010) at Govt. PG College, Guna (Madhya Pradesh) which was conducted by It was alleged that at this examination centre, photographs of two candidates, namely Prajapati and Rajput, didn't match with the examinees, who were taking the said examination on the roll numbers of these two candidates. The invigilators handed them over to the flying squad. "The said impersonators were identified as Mohd Imran and Rajesh Prasad were found to be impersonating the candidates Rajput and Prajapati, respectively," the CBI said.

The Centre Superintendent, Govt. PG College, Guna lodged a complaint with the Police Station, Cantt after which the state police had arraigned four persons during the investigation.

After taking over the investigation from the state police, the CBI had traced Rajput, who was absconding since the registration of the case. "The evidence against the accused was strengthened. The expert opinion on thumb impressions and handwriting of the accused including Prasad, and Prajapati were collected," the agency said, adding, after investigation, they filed a charge sheet in June 2016 against 5 accused and a supplementary charge sheet against another accused in May 2017.

