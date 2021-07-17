JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Covid drugs case: Prosecution against Gautam Gambhir foundation, 2 AAP MLAs
Business Standard

T2 terminal of Delhi international airport to reopen from July 22

The T2 terminal of the Delhi international airport will resume operations from July 22, two months after it was shut down due to significant drop in domestic air traffic owing to the Covid-19 pandemic

Topics
Delhi International Airport | Coronavirus | air travel

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

delhi airport, coronavirus, passengers, air travel

The T2 terminal of the Delhi international airport will resume operations from July 22, two months after it was shut down due to significant drop in domestic air traffic owing to the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave, a statement said on Saturday.

The resumption of operations at T2 from July 22 onwards will be with approximately 200 air traffic movements (100 departures and 100 arrivals) per day and increase progressively up to around 280 movements by August-end, the statement of Delhi airport's operator DIAL said.

Currently, only the T3 terminal of the Delhi airport is handling flight operations.

"The T2 terminal will resume operations with IndiGo's 2000-2999 series flights and entire operations of GoAir, and is expecting to witness around 25,000 passenger footfall in the initial phase," the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) stated.

About 27 counters 11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo - will be available to cater to the passengers of respective flights, it said.

The decision to resume T2 operations was taken after the Delhi airport started witnessing gradual growth in passenger footfall post relaxation in lockdown and travel norms by various states since June this year, it noted.

The T2 terminal had started handling flight operations on October 1 last year. It was shut down on May 18 this year as the number of flights dropped dramatically due to the second wave of the pandemic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, July 17 2021. 14:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.