Under no circumstances will Kanwariyas be allowed to come: Haridwar SSP

After the government decided to cancel the Kanwar Yatra this year in light of COVID-19, Haridwar police on Saturday said that borders of the state will remain sealed and a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of the police will also be deployed.

A notice issued by the Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Senthil Avoodai K Raj S said, "All the boundaries of the district will remain sealed so that the Kanwariyas cannot come to Haridwar. Along with this, QRT of the police will also be deployed."

He further said that mobile teams of police have also been formed, which will reach the spot as soon as the information is received. "Under no circumstances will Kanwariyas be allowed to come to Haridwar," he said At the same time, the police have also banned the Kanwar market in Haridwar. "This year there will be no Kanwar market," SSP said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Haridwar police asked people not to arrive in the district for the yatra, warning that those who try to enter the district, their vehicles will be confiscated and legal action shall be taken against them under the Disaster Management Act for violating the rules.

On Friday, the Supreme Court granted one last opportunity to the Uttar Pradesh government to reconsider its decision of holding "symbolic Kanwar Yatra" amid the COVID-19 pandemic while stressing that the health of the citizens of India and the right to life is paramount.

A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman gave an ultimatum to the Uttar Pradesh government to either "reconsider" its decision or the court will pass orders on Monday.

Soon after, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Friday said that the state government will look into the directions issued by the Supreme Court regarding the Kanwar Yatra and is likely to announce its decision by the evening today.

The Kanwar Yatra, in which Shiva devotees from northern states travel on foot or by other means to collect water from River Ganga at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, to offer at Shiva temples in their areas, is set to begin from July 25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)