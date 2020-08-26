Take cognisance of poor situation of women's safety in UP: Priyanka to Guv

-
ALSO READ
'Severe unemployment' in UP, govt must clarify: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Voices in Congress want Priyanka to be nominated to Rajya Sabha from MP
Priyanka Gandhi urges UP CM to press 20,000 Roadways buses into service to bring back labourers
People can't feel safe in UP's jungle raj: Priyanka on journalist murder
Priyanka Gandhi demands CBI probe to ascertain facts in Vikas Dubey case
-
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel to take cognizance of the situation of women's safety in the state which she alleged had become "very bad".
The Congress has been alleging that the law and order situation is deteriorating in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP rule, a charge denied by the state dispensation.
"Your Excellency the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, the situation of women's safety in UP has become very bad," Priyanka Gandhi said.
A girl from Lakhimpur was going to fill an online form when she was raped and brutally murdered, the Congress general secretary said, claiming that this was happening on a daily basis in the state.
"Hope you will understand its seriousness and take cognizance of it," Priyanka Gandhi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU