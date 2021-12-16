Take decision on Covid-19 vaccine booster dose, Gehlot to Centre

-
ALSO READ
Appointment of CM's advisors unconstitutional: BJP attacks Ashok Gehlot
Cabinet reshuffle sends positive message across Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot
Covid-19 vaccine booster dose effective against Omicron, finds UK study
Rajasthan jail system better that other states, says CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan CM Gehlot's cabinet to have 12 new faces, 5 from rival Pilot camp
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asked the Centre to take a decision on giving a booster dose of coronavirus vaccine to people in the country in the wake of the Omicron threat.
He said administering the booster dose and the vaccination of children has started in many countries and the central government should also take a decision in this regard.
Gehlot said sick persons, or those 60 years of age or above should get a booster dose on priority.
I spoke to Mr (VK) Paul of NITI Aayog yesterday. I felt that the government of India is not thinking about it (booster dose). I would like to appeal to the prime minister that he should intervene and have a meeting with chief ministers like he used to do earlier, the Rajasthan chief minister told reporters here.
He (PM) should get feedback on what the doctors and experts there (states) say and he should decide soon about the booster dose, Gehlot added.
He said new COVID-19 variant Omicron has spread to over 70 countries and stressed that the Centre should take measures to tackle the threat.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU