'Talk to a Muslim': A new way to fight the rising Islamophobia in India

What: #TalkToAMuslim is the most recent addition to the set of communal hashtags being tweeted all over Twitter, leaving users of the social media platform divided. For some, this trend is a new, internet-savvy way to fight the rising Islamophobia in the country; others feel that this trend only serves to further alienate Muslims.

The hashtag has its roots in the United Kingdom, when a letter that said April 3 should be “Punish a Muslim Day” began circulating in the country. The trend has been brought home, with tweets from Bollywood celebrities like Gauahar Khan (pictured) ...