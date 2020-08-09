JUST IN
PM condoles loss of lives in fire incident at Vijaywada Covid-19 centre
Tamil Nadu adds 5,996 new cases of Covid-19, total tally at 296,901

The total number of people tested in the last 24 hours was 68,179, said the State Health Department

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

FILE PIC: A health worker arranges swab samples on a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp

Tamil Nadu added 5,994 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 989 were reported in Chennai. For the last few weeks Chennai has been reporting less than 1,000 cases.

The total number of people tested in the last 24 hours was 68,179, said the State Health Department. While the number of patients, who werecured and discharged, stood at 6020, 119 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 296,901. While 238,638 patients have been discharged, 49,27 have succumbed to the disease.
First Published: Sun, August 09 2020. 19:12 IST

