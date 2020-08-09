Tamil Nadu adds 5,996 new cases of Covid-19, total tally at 296,901

added 5,994 new cases in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 989 were reported in Chennai. For the last few weeks Chennai has been reporting less than 1,000 cases.



The total number of people tested in the last 24 hours was 68,179, said the State Health Department. While the number of patients, who werecured and discharged, stood at 6020, 119 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.



The total number of cases in the state now stands at 296,901. While 238,638 patients have been discharged, 49,27 have succumbed to the disease.