Tamil Nadu adds 5,996 new coronavirus cases, total tally at 409,238

The state on Friday tested 73,186 people and 5,752 patients were cured and discharged, according to the state health department

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Coronavirus
In the last 24 hours, 102 people died, taking the total death toll in the state to over 7,000.

Tamil Nadu added 5,996 new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the last 24 hours. Of the total new cases, 1,296 were reported in Chennai.

The state on Friday tested 73,186 people and 5,752 patients were cured and discharged, according to the state health department.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 409,238. While 349,682 patients have been cured and discharged, 7,050 have cuccumbed to the disease.
First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 20:25 IST

