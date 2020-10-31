JUST IN
Tamil Nadu allows schools, colleges, cinema halls to reopen from November

Easing curbs further, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday allowed schools, colleges, cinema halls, zoos and amusement parks to reopen from next month by following Standard Operating Procedures

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Coronavirus, cinema hall
A worker cleans chairs at a cinema hall as part of preparations for a possible reopening after the government eased lockdown restrictions previously imposed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Chennai.

Easing curbs further, Tamil

Nadu government on Saturday allowed schools, colleges, cinemas, zoos and amusement parks to reopen from next month by following Standard Operating Procedures.

Suburban train services, as per the Central government's decision, are "allowed" to resume.

Schools, all colleges, research and other educational institutions, and hostels would be allowed to open from November 16, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said in an official release.

As regards schools, classes for standards 9-12 alone shall be conducted, he said.

Using upto 50 per cent seats, cinema theatres, multiplexes, zoos and amusement parks shall resume functioning from November 10.

SOP should be followed, Palaniswami said adding the relaxations are not applicable to containment zones.

Swimming pools, beaches and tourist places would continue to be out of bounds for people.

First Published: Sat, October 31 2020. 21:06 IST

