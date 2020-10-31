Noida: Active cases increase again, infection tally now at 17,839

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 tally in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar 12,757, recoveries surpass 11,000
135 fresh coronavirus cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, total at 16,172
Noida: 135 new coronavirus cases push tally to 16,308, recovery rate at 93%
Noida Covid-19 caseload crosses 13,000, reports one more fatality
Noida: Covid-19 cases cross 16,000-mark, recovery rate now at 92.52%
-
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday recorded 205 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the district's infection tally to 17,839, official data showed.
The number of active cases reached 1,225, up from 1,133 on Friday and 1,086 on Thursday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.
On the brighter side, 114 more patients got discharged during the period and the overall number of recoveries in the district reached 16,546, sixth highest in the state, it revealed.
The district's death toll stood at 68 with a mortality rate of 0.38 per cent. The recovery rate of patients dropped slightly to 92.75 per cent from 93.18 per cent the previous day, the statistics showed.
Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 23,768 from 24,431 on Friday, 24,858 on Thursday, 25,487 on Wednesday, 26,267 on Tuesday, 26,654 on Monday and 27,317 on Sunday.
The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,51,070 as the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,025. So far 4,81,863 people have tested positive for the infection in UP, according to government officials.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU