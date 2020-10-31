Andhra Pradesh completes 8 million Covid-19 sample tests on Saturday

-
-
: Andhra Pradesh on Saturday
completed 80 lakh sample tests for coronavirus, which turned out a total of 8,23,348 positives so far.
The state also crossed the 1.50 lakh mark in tests per million with an overall positivity rate of 10.25 per cent.
In 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, 82,045 tests were done, yielding 2,783 fresh cases of COVID-19, the latest bulletin said.
It said 3,708 patients had recovered from the infection while 14 more succumbed in 24 hours.
The number of active cases fell below the 25,000 mark to 24,575, after a total of 7,92,083 recoveries and 6,690 deaths.
The overall COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 96.20 per cent while the mortality rate remained stable at 0.81 per cent.
West Godavari and Krishna districts reported more than 400 new cases, while East Godavari, Guntur and Chittoor added between 300 and 400.
Four districts added between 100 and 200 more cases while four others reported less than 100 in 24 hours, it added.
Kurnool added the lowest 34 cases.
Chittoor and Krishna saw three fresh coronavirus fatalities each and Guntur, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari two each.
Anantapuramu and East Godavari reported one more death each.
