Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to attend G20 preparatory meet in Delhi on Dec 5

-
ALSO READ
Religion not a tool to divide, ignore those seeking cheap publicity: Stalin
Stalin re-elected as DMK chief, sets sight on winning 2024 LS polls in TN
Hindi official language, no intention to impose it on whole country: Centre
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin directs officials to contain Covid-19 spread
MK Stalin defamation case: Kishore K Swamy sent to custody till Dec 5
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be attending the G20 preparatory meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on December 5. The Chief Minister is likely to reach the national capital on December 4.
It is to be noted that India is heading the G20 and is set to host the summit in New Delhi in September 2023.
There were reports that some opposition Chief Ministers will be boycotting the G20 preparatory meeting called by the Prime Minister in New Delhi. The Telangana Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekara Rao who is in a confrontation with the Union Government is to boycott the G20 preparatory summit.
However one of the most vocal critics of the Union government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be attending the preparatory meet in New Delhi on December 5. She had told the mediapersons that she will be participating as the head of the Trinamool Congress.
--IANS
aal/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 12:03 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU