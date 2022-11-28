JUST IN
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to attend G20 preparatory meet in Delhi on Dec 5
India Australia bilateral training exercise 'Austra Hind 22' to start today
Punjab to probe irregularities in land deal for seed farm in 2008: Minister
Karnataka all set for legal battle over border row, says CM Bommai
Congress' KC Venugopal injured in stampede during Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP
Top Headlines: Air India on metro-to-metro routes; RBI rate hike & more
Need strict laws to bring population under control, says Giriraj Singh
Bihar to construct Jarasandha memorial in Rajgir, says CM Nitish
Customs seizes gold jewellery worth over Rs 94 lakh at IGI airport
Eyeing assembly polls, BJP to launch Jan Aakrosh Yatra against on Dec 1
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Right to privacy also encompasses public servants, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to attend G20 preparatory meet in Delhi on Dec 5

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin will be attending the G20 preparatory meeting to be chaired by PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on December 5

Topics
M K Stalin | Tamil Nadu | G20

IANS  |  Chennai 

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin speaks to media representatives after boycotting the Governor's address and walking out from Tamil Nadu Assembly session, at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai. PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be attending the G20 preparatory meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on December 5. The Chief Minister is likely to reach the national capital on December 4.

It is to be noted that India is heading the G20 and is set to host the summit in New Delhi in September 2023.

There were reports that some opposition Chief Ministers will be boycotting the G20 preparatory meeting called by the Prime Minister in New Delhi. The Telangana Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekara Rao who is in a confrontation with the Union Government is to boycott the G20 preparatory summit.

However one of the most vocal critics of the Union government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be attending the preparatory meet in New Delhi on December 5. She had told the mediapersons that she will be participating as the head of the Trinamool Congress.

--IANS

aal/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on M K Stalin

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 12:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.