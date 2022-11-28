Top Headlines: Air India on metro-to-metro routes; RBI rate hike & more

-
Tata Group-owned Air India, under its new CEO and MD Campbell Wilson, is optimising its domestic strategy under which the carrier is “densifying” its presence on metro-to-metro routes. A Business Standard poll shows that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to announce a 35-basis point (bp) hike in the repo rate on December 7, in a bid to bring headline retail inflation back to its 4 per cent target. Read more on these in our top headlines.
Changing flight path: Air India now flying more on metro-to-metro routes
Tata Group-owned Air India, under its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson, is optimising its domestic strategy under which the carrier is “densifying” its presence on metro-to-metro routes and exiting from unviable ones, Business Standard has learnt. Wilson took charge on July 25. Read more
Economists see 35 bps rate hike, then a pause: BS monetary policy poll
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to announce a 35-basis point (bp) hike in the repo rate on December 7, in a bid to bring headline retail inflation back to its 4 per cent target, a Business Standard poll showed. The MPC’s next meeting is scheduled from December 5-7. Read more
India eyes smaller nuclear reactors for clean energy transition: Minister
India is taking steps for the development of small modular Reactors with up to 300 MW capacity to fulfil its commitment to transitioning towards clean energy, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said Sunday. He said the participation of the private sector and start-ups needs to be explored in the development of this critical technology within India. Read more
Spike in winter demand for diesel in Europe offers huge scope for India
A looming global shortage of diesel in Europe presents India with more than one opportunity to profit from strong margins. A shortage of the fuel, a key contributor to inflation, has been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, and western sanctions on Russian fuel supplies. The slowdown in natural gas supply means the West needs diesel to heat their homes this winter. Read more
Rural housing plan likely to get Rs 28,000-crore booster infusion
The Centre is looking to allocate an additional Rs 28,000 crore for the flagship rural housing programme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G), this fiscal year to ensure completion of the targeted dwellings before the next general election in 2024. The injection of the additional fund is also important because of increased demand from states for more money for the scheme. Read more
First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 08:05 IST
