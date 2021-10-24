Tamil Nadu extends lockdown restrictions with some relaxations till Nov 15

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: AIADMK+ fights bravely, fails to save govt
DMK set to wrest reins of power from arch-rival AIADMK in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu may extend Covid lockdown by a week on experts' advice
Tamil Nadu: Consider complete lockdown for two days from May 1, says HC
No need for full lockdown on May 1, Tamil Nadu government tells HC
-
The Tamil Nadu government has further extended the lockdown restrictions till November 15 with some relaxations in the state to stop the spread of Covid-19.
The order passed on Saturday by the state government, allows Intra and inter-district and inter-State air-conditioned buses, except Kerala to occupy 100% seats from November 1.
"All school classes will be allowed to open and function on an alternate basis," reads the order. As per the official release, Cinema theatre halls can fill up 100 per cent seats from November 1st. Bars in the state can reopen once again. However, functions and political gatherings are still banned in the southern state.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 1,140 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the medical bulletin released on Saturday.
1,374 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Further, there are 13,280 active cases in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU