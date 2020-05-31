Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 30, but with some relaxations

The government has announced the extension of the ongoing till June 30, while giving more relaxations including partially opening up public transport.

On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced 'Unlock 1", a graded exit plan from the lockdown, which allowed, among others, reopening places of religious worship and restaurants.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday said that the restrictions on religious places, inter-state bus transport, and Metro and suburban rails would continue. Except in Chennai and containment zones, all companies can function with 100 per cent employees from June 1. In non-containment zones of Chennai, all private companies can function with 50 per cent workforce.

Pubic transport will resume with reduced services from June 1, but buses will not be operated in Chennai, Kancheepurm, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts, which are the worst affected and Covid-19 positive numbers are increasing day by day.





On Saturday, number of positive Covid-19 cases in rose by 938 (616 in Chennai alone) taking the total to 21,184. Of the total cases Chennai account for 13,980, followed by Chengalpattu (1,094), Tiruvallur (902) and Kancheepuram (390).

Private stage carriers will be allowed to operate in authorised routes, said the Chief Minister

Auto will be allowed but with only two passengers, taxi services will be allowed but with driver plus three passengers. Saloons and beauty parlours are allowed to function without aircondition.

Fifty people will be allowed to attend weddings and 20 at funerals.



All showrooms, shops, hotels are allowed to function with 50 per cent employees in Chennai without airconditioning, however shopping malls are not allowed.

"To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the curfew is being extended till June 30 under the State Disaster Management Act and as per the Union Home Ministry's notification," he added.

The state government also announced a number of other relaxations, barring containment zones, and these include allowing more employees at the workplace and permitting showrooms and jewellery shops to re-open. Malls will remain closed.