Tamil Nadu police denies permission for state-wide RSS processions on Oct 2

-
ALSO READ
'Hindu' a geo-cultural identity, synonymous with 'Bharatiya': Mohan Bhagwat
World looks towards India for managing diversity, says RSS chief Bhagwat
India needs to be self-reliant, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on I-Day
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits mosque, meets Umer Ilyasi of Imam foundation
Kerala HC directs trial to be expedited in 2021 murder of RSS worker
-
Tamil Nadu Police have denied permission for an RSS processions on October 2 at 51 locations across the state to maintain law and order in the wake of the Centre's move to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), sources said.
Police sources told IANS that the decision was taken to avoid the possibility of violence during the march
The RSS had earlier sought permission to conduct the processions and the Madras High Court on September 22 allowed it.
Another major reason pointed out by the police is the recent petrol and kerosene bomb attacks on the residences of senior functionaries of the RSS.
The police do not want any such attack during the processions which can turn the situation volatile, the sources added.
Sources in the RSS told IANS that the organisation would again move the Madras High Court against the order of the Tamil Nadu Police.
--IANS
aal/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 13:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU