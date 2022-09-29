JUST IN
SC collegium proposes Orissa CJ Justice Muralidhar's transfer to Madras HC
Karnataka PSI scam: CID submits 1,406-page chargesheet against ADGP Paul
Mainly dry weather likely in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours: MeT
Security cover given to RSS, BJP offices in Tamil Nadu after PFI ban
Kerala govt initiates implementation of Centre's ban on PFI, affiliates
Encephalitis outbreak reported in Kanpur; 30 medical students infected
28 workers fall ill after ammonia gas leak at Odisha's Balasore prawn plant
PM Modi to attend Navratri celebrations, other events during Gujarat visit
Top Headlines: FinMin won't exhaust forex for rupee; govt extends PMGKAY
India strives for relationship with China built on mutual interest: EAM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Malegaon blast case trial yet to examine 100 witnesses after 14 years
Around 500 shop owners near Taj Mahal fear shutdown after SC order
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu police denies permission for state-wide RSS processions on Oct 2

Tamil Nadu Police have denied permission for an RSS processions on October 2 at 51 locations across the state to maintain law and order in the wake of the Centre's move to ban PFI, sources said

Topics
Tamil Nadu | RSS

IANS  |  Chennai 

Nagpur: Volunteers conduct a march during the concluding function of the third-year Officers Training Camp (OTC) of RSS, at Reshimbag in Nagpur, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)(
Representative Image

Tamil Nadu Police have denied permission for an RSS processions on October 2 at 51 locations across the state to maintain law and order in the wake of the Centre's move to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), sources said.

Police sources told IANS that the decision was taken to avoid the possibility of violence during the march

The RSS had earlier sought permission to conduct the processions and the Madras High Court on September 22 allowed it.

Another major reason pointed out by the police is the recent petrol and kerosene bomb attacks on the residences of senior functionaries of the RSS.

The police do not want any such attack during the processions which can turn the situation volatile, the sources added.

Sources in the RSS told IANS that the organisation would again move the Madras High Court against the order of the Tamil Nadu Police.

--IANS

aal/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tamil Nadu

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 13:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.