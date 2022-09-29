JUST IN
DREAM city project to help Surat become safest diamond trading hub: PM Modi
PM Modi holds roadshow in Surat; set to launch projects worth Rs 29,000 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow here on Thursday as part of his two-day Gujarat visit and waved to people standing on road sides since early morning to greet him

Press Trust of India  |  Surat 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses on the occasion of dedication of Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, in Ayodhya, via video message on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow here on Thursday as part of his two-day Gujarat visit and waved to people standing on road sides since early morning to greet him.

PM Modi will inaugurate or lay foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 29,000 crore during the two-day visit to his home state, where the Assembly elections are due in December this year.

After landing at the Surat airport in the morning, Modi led a 2.5 kilometre roadshow from Ghodadara to Limbayat area of the city.

The prime minister, while sitting inside his car, waved to people who were standing on both sides of the road since early morning to greet him.

Gujarat is slated for the Assembly elections later this year and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making all out efforts to retain power in the state.

From Surat, PM Modi will go to Bhavnagar to launch various projects, including the stone laying of the world's first CNG terminal and a brownfield port in Bhavnagar, a state government release said.

Before addressing a gathering in the Jawahar Chowk area of Bhavnagar city, the PM is also scheduled to lead a two-kilometre-long road show in the city, the release said.

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 12:49 IST

