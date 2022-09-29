PM Modi holds roadshow in Surat; set to launch projects worth Rs 29,000 cr

-
ALSO READ
India-UK FTA first step in evolving trade, economic ties: UK official
PM offers to help bridge gap between Russia, Ukraine in talks with Lavrov
RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das
No efforts made for decades to reintroduce cheetahs in India: PM Modi
Indifference towards tech use in governance before 2014 hurt poor: PM Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow here on Thursday as part of his two-day Gujarat visit and waved to people standing on road sides since early morning to greet him.
PM Modi will inaugurate or lay foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 29,000 crore during the two-day visit to his home state, where the Assembly elections are due in December this year.
After landing at the Surat airport in the morning, Modi led a 2.5 kilometre roadshow from Ghodadara to Limbayat area of the city.
The prime minister, while sitting inside his car, waved to people who were standing on both sides of the road since early morning to greet him.
Gujarat is slated for the Assembly elections later this year and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making all out efforts to retain power in the state.
From Surat, PM Modi will go to Bhavnagar to launch various projects, including the stone laying of the world's first CNG terminal and a brownfield port in Bhavnagar, a state government release said.
Before addressing a gathering in the Jawahar Chowk area of Bhavnagar city, the PM is also scheduled to lead a two-kilometre-long road show in the city, the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 12:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU