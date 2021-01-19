Tamil Nadu proposes to set up bulk drug, medical devices parks near Chennai

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu extends Covid lockdown till Oct 31 with some relaxation
Tamil Nadu signs deals worth Rs 10,399 crore; to back data park in Chennai
Tamil Nadu adds 5,652 Covid cases, 983 in Chennai alone
Tamil Nadu reports 5,890 new Covid cases, Chennai back to 1,000-plus
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till Aug 31, announces fresh restrictions
-
The government of Tamil Nadu has proposed to set up a bulk drug park and a medical devices park near Chennai.
The bulk drug park is will be located in Tiruvallur district in an artea of 2,000 acres. The proposed cost for developing this project is Rs 2,153 crore.
The medical devices park will be located near Oragadam in Kancheepuram district in an area of 350 acres, according to the memorandum presented to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.
The proposed cost for developing this project is Rs 430 crore.
These parks will have common and advanced infrastructure facilities like CETP, steam systems, warehousing & cold storage, R&D Centre, testing facilities etc. The state government will provide an attractive package of incentives to industries which will invest in these parks.
Tamil Nadu is one of the leading industrialised states in the country and is a top performer in sectors like automobiles, electronics and textiles. However, in sectors like pharmaceuticals and medical devices, the state is yet to reach its full potential. The government of Tamil Nadu is seeking to correct this situation by developing the aforesaid bulk drug park and medical devices park.
It would also fulfil prime minister’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The state government has applied to the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers for financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for the bulk drug park under ‘Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks Scheme’ and Rs 100 crore for the medical devices park under ‘Promotion of Medical Devices Parks Scheme’," said the Memorandum.
The chief minister also sought the Prime Minister's intervention for an early approval of the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II under the 50:50 equity model.
Tamil Nadu has sought the Centre's assistance to the tune of around Rs 1,200 crore for the damages caused due to recent cyclone and rains.
The chief minister, urged the prime minister to advise the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare as well as the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) to consider the revision of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for milling copra from Rs 99.60 to at least Rs 150 per kg for the current 2021 copra season, for safeguarding the interest of the coconut growers in the country.
He also raised other issues including various river linkage projects, fishermen's issue and expediting the setting up of the defence industrial corridor among others.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU