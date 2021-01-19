Tamil Nadu proposes to set up bulk drug, medical devices parks near Chennai

The government of has proposed to set up a bulk drug park and a park near Chennai.



The bulk drug park is will be located in Tiruvallur district in an artea of 2,000 acres. The proposed cost for developing this project is Rs 2,153 crore.



The park will be located near Oragadam in Kancheepuram district in an area of 350 acres, according to the memorandum presented to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.



The proposed cost for developing this project is Rs 430 crore.



These parks will have common and advanced infrastructure facilities like CETP, steam systems, warehousing & cold storage, R&D Centre, testing facilities etc. The state government will provide an attractive package of incentives to industries which will invest in these parks.



is one of the leading industrialised states in the country and is a top performer in sectors like automobiles, electronics and textiles. However, in sectors like pharmaceuticals and medical devices, the state is yet to reach its full potential. The government of Tamil Nadu is seeking to correct this situation by developing the aforesaid bulk drug park and park.



It would also fulfil prime minister’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The state government has applied to the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers for financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for the bulk drug park under ‘Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks Scheme’ and Rs 100 crore for the medical devices park under ‘Promotion of Medical Devices Parks Scheme’," said the Memorandum.



The chief minister also sought the Prime Minister's intervention for an early approval of the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II under the 50:50 equity model.



Tamil Nadu has sought the Centre's assistance to the tune of around Rs 1,200 crore for the damages caused due to recent cyclone and rains.



The chief minister, urged the prime minister to advise the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare as well as the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) to consider the revision of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for milling copra from Rs 99.60 to at least Rs 150 per kg for the current 2021 copra season, for safeguarding the interest of the coconut growers in the country.



He also raised other issues including various river linkage projects, fishermen's issue and expediting the setting up of the defence industrial corridor among others.