Tamil Nadu records 526 new Covid-19 cases, total infections at 6,535

reported 526 new Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 6,535. Four deaths were reported today including three in Chennai, taking the overall death toll to 44.

Of the cases reported today, 279 are from Chennai, bringing the total positive cases to 3,330 in the city. Sixty-seven new cases were reported in Villupuram, and 40 in Chengalpattu.

A total of 13,254 samples were tested today, bringing the total number of tests conducted so far to 2,29,670. The State has one of the largest number of testing labs functioning to test Covid-19, 53 labs of which 37 are government-owned. On Saturday, 219 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the total number to 1,824.