452 fresh Covid-19 cases take tally in J&K to 92,677; death toll at 1,451

on Tuesday recorded 452 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities in a day, which pushed the infection tally in the union territory to 92,677 and death toll to 1,451, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 194 are from Jammu and 258 from the Kashmir valley, they said, adding Srinagar district reported the highest 118 new cases, followed by 109 in Jammu district.

There are 6,990 active cases of COVID-19 in the union territory, while 84,236 patients have recovered so far, officials said.

Of the seven fresh deaths, four were from Jammu region and three from the Valley.

