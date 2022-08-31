Tamil Nadu reports 494 fresh Covid-19 cases; no change in death toll

With 494 fresh cases, including a returnee from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 35,68,166, the health department said on Tuesday.

The death toll due to the viral disease remained unchanged at 38,035 as there was no fresh fatality in the last 24 hours, according to a medical bulletin.

Recoveries eclipsed new COVID-19 cases, with 537 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,24,970, leaving 5,161 active cases.

Chennai topped the list of new cases among the districts with 75, followed by Coimbatore (64). Perambalur recorded no new cases of the infection in the last 24 hours, while the number of active Covid cases in the district stood at 26.

Twenty-three of the 38 districts reported less than 10 new cases.

The state capital leads among the districts with 2,229 active cases and a total of 7,87,387 cases.

A total of 19,475 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests conducted so far in the southern state to 6,88,84,008, the bulletin said.

