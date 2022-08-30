Covid: 'Only 12% of people in 18-59 age group have taken precaution dose'

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 booster shots approved for all adults at pvt centres from Apr 10
Gap between Covid precaution dose and second dose reduced to 6 months: Govt
Free Covid precaution doses for 18-59 age group for 75 days from July 15
Covishield usage highest as precaution dose for Covid, says report
Only 10% of hospitalised Covid patients have taken precaution dose: Sisodia
-
Around 12 per cent of the eligible 77 crore population in the age group of 18-59 years have taken the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, officials said on Tuesday.
Besides, 35 per cent of the 16.80 crore population aged 60 years and above, healthcare and frontline workers have been administered the precaution dose, officials said.
A total of 15.66 crore precaution doses have been given till now with 10.39 crore doses being administered since July 15 till now after the 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava' was launched, official sources said.
The precaution dose coverage among the 64,89,99,721 eligible population between 18-59 years was 8 per cent till July 14.
Under the campaign which was launched on July 15, 9,28,598 special vaccination camps have been organised so far by all the states and UTs.
This includes camps at railway stations (4,259), bus stations (9,183), airports (370), schools and colleges (1,16,675), on the way to religious places (3,522) and camps at other places (7,94,589), health ministry sources said.
Since July 15, 10,16,78,376 doses of Covishield, 1,68,14,771 doses of Covaxin and 85,03,008 doses of Corbevax have been given.
On July 15, the government launched a special 75-day special drive to administer precaution doses to all aged 18 years and above at government vaccination centres free of cost.
The drive 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava', aimed at boosting the uptake of COVID-19 vaccine precaution doses among the eligible population, is being held as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.
According to health ministry data, 98 per cent of India's adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 92 per cent have been fully vaccinated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 18:30 IST