Telangana Minister KTR tests positive for Covid for the second time

Telangana's cabinet minister K.T. Rama Rao has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time.

The minister for industry, information technology, urban development and municipal administration took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he has been tested positive.

"Thought this was behind us but clearly it is not. After developing symptoms, got tested for Covid & it's positive," said KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known.

KTR, who is also working president of Rashtra Samithi (TRS), said he would be isolating at home.

"I request all who met with me over the last few days to kindly get tested & take precautions," he said.

KTR, son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 in April last year.

Meanwhile, reported 192 new Covid cases. According to the health department, 14,320 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

Greater Hyderabad reported maximum cases at 80 followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts at 16 each.

The period also saw 345 patients recovering from the virus. The total number of recoveries rose to 8,28,108. The recovery rate has improved to 99.28 per cent.

The number of people under treatment or isolation stood at 1,924.

