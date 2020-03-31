Sudden spike in Coronavirus cases at Tamil Nadu takes count to 124

JUST IN
31 pregnant women rushed to hospitals across Delhi since lockdown: Police
State reported as many as 57 people testing positive, 50 of whom have a travel history to Delhi for Tablighi Jammat conference

TE Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi | Photo: Dalip Kumar

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday has reported a major jump in the number of Coronavirus positive cases with 57 people reported positive taking the total number for the state to 124. This was revealed by Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Tuesday.

Out of the 57 new cases, 50 of them have a travel history to Delhi to attend the conference held by Tablighi Jammat.

Meanwhile the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said the state administration isn't able to track all those who attended the meeting and appealed such people to do a Coronavirus check up.

The new patients have been admitted into hospitals in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Chennai and Namakkal.

Over 1,000 people from various parts of the State attended a congregation at Tablighi Jamaat's international headquarters Nizamuddin Markaz in southwest Delhi.

According to a health department official, the spike in corona positive cases was due to the fact that those affected had mingled with others and passed on the infection.

Some foreign nationals from Thailand and Indonesia had also attended the conference and then visited Tamil Nadu. Two Thai nationals were tested positive have been admitted to hospital.
First Published: Tue, March 31 2020. 21:14 IST

