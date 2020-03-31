Sudden spike in Coronavirus cases at Tamil Nadu takes count to 124

on Tuesday has reported a major jump in the number of positive cases with 57 people reported positive taking the total number for the state to 124. This was revealed by Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Tuesday.

Out of the 57 new cases, 50 of them have a travel history to Delhi to attend the conference held by Tablighi Jammat.

Meanwhile the Chief Minister said the state administration isn't able to track all those who attended the meeting and appealed such people to do a check up.

The new patients have been admitted into hospitals in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Chennai and Namakkal.

Over 1,000 people from various parts of the State attended a congregation at Tablighi Jamaat's international headquarters Markaz in southwest Delhi.

According to a health department official, the spike in corona positive cases was due to the fact that those affected had mingled with others and passed on the infection.

Some foreign nationals from Thailand and Indonesia had also attended the conference and then visited Tamil Nadu. Two Thai nationals were tested positive have been admitted to hospital.