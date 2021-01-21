Tamil Nadu: Sasikala's health is stable, says her nephew TTV Dhinakaran

-
The health of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa's aide Sasikala, who was brought to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital from Central Jail after she complained of fever, is stable, said her nephew TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday.
"I have reliable information that Sasikala's health is stable, doctors are looking after her. She is being monitored properly. She needs oxygen due to some secondary infections. Doctors still deciding on whether CT scans are required or not," Dhinakaran told ANI.
The 63-year-old leader was a close associate of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, late Jayalalitha. She has been serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets case.
In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crore belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.
Following her being sent to prison, a controversy had broken out after a committee report alleged that Sasikala had been receiving special treatment inside the prison.
