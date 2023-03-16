JUST IN
Leaders from like-minded opposition parties meet at Kharge's office today
Another suspected spy pigeon caught in Odisha's Puri district, says police
CBI books Manish Sisodia in case connected to Delhi govt's Feedback Unit
Delhi excise policy case: BRS MLC K Kavitha to skip ED probe today
Vivek Agnihotri to appear before Delhi HC over tweets against judge
Money laundering: ED data shows only 2.98% cases against MPs/MLAs
Only BJP members allowed to speak in Parliament, says TMC MP Mahua Moitra
Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is highly transmissible and infectious: Lancet
RS, LS adjourned till 2 pm amid noisy protests by Opposition members
Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 strikes New Zealand's Kermadec Island today
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Leaders from like-minded opposition parties meet at Kharge's office today
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Tejashwi to appear before CBI on Mar 25; not to be arrested this month: HC

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma recorded the CBI counsel's statement that the agency was not thinking about arresting Tejashwi Yadav in this month

Topics
Tejashwi Yadav | Delhi High Court | CBI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rashtriya Janta Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference in Patna.

The CBI on Thursday assured the Delhi High Court it will not arrest Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav this month, after which the politician agreed he will appear before the central probe agency on March 25 for questioning in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma recorded the CBI counsel's statement that the agency was not thinking about arresting Tejashwi Yadav in this month.

Following the assurance, senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Tejashwi Yadav, submitted to the court his client will appear on March 25 before the investigating officer at CBI headquarters in Delhi at 10:30 am.

Noting the submissions by both the parties, the high court disposed of the petition, in which Tejashwi Yadav has sought quashing of summons issued to him by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi in his plea said he had requested the investigating officer through multiple letters to allow him some time as the current Bihar Assembly session will conclude on April 5.

He said he had requested that either he be allowed to appear in the CBI office at Patna or if any information or documents are required from his side then he shall provide the same through his authorised representative at New Delhi.

The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Lalu Prasad Yadav's family when he was the railway minister between 2004 and 2009. The CBI, in its chargesheet, alleged that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating norms and procedures of the Indian Railways for recruitment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tejashwi Yadav

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 14:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU