Business Standard

Delhi excise policy case: BRS MLC K Kavitha to skip ED probe today

K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who was all set to join the investigation of ED in connection with Delhi excise policy scam case, is likely to skip the summon

Topics
KCR | k chandrasekhar rao | Enforcement Directorate

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Telangana Chief Minister KCR's daughter K. Kavitha (Photo: ANI)
Telangana Chief Minister KCR's daughter K. Kavitha (Photo: ANI)

K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who was all set to join the investigation of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Delhi excise policy scam case, is likely to skip the summon.

Sources said that she gave a letter to the ED on Wednesday saying her issue was pending before the Supreme Court and hence she needs time.

During her first appearance, she was reportedly confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai, who had represented the South Group which allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to the AAP leaders allegedly used during the Goa Assembly polls.

Pillai has reportedly said that he was Kavitha's associate.

On Wednesday, the ED recorded the statement of Buchchi Babu, the BRS MLC's former auditor and also a member of the South Group.

Kavitha has maintained that she has never met former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI and the ED in connection with the case, claiming that her name was being unnecessarily dragged into the matter.

According to the ED, Kavitha is also one of the representatives of South Group in the excise policy case.

--IANS

atk/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 13:59 IST

