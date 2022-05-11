Tejashwi Yadav meets Bihar CM Nitish, says caste- based census assured

-
A day after giving the Bihar government a 72 hours ultimatum to spell its stand on the caste census, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his official residence to discuss the issue.
Sources have said that the invitation for the meeting with the Chief Minister was made to Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday evening itself.
After the hour-long, closed-door meeting with Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav looked less aggressive.
"I met Nitish Ji and he assured me to conduct a caste-based census very soon. He also said that the all-party meeting will be soon organised in Patna followed by announcement of caste based census," he said.
The RJD leader further said that Nitish Kumar is in favour of the caste-based census.
Tejashwi Yadav came alone for the meeting, though, generally, he is accompanied by senior party leaders like Jagadanand Singh, Abdul Bari Siddiqi or Shyam Rajak.
Similarly, when CM Nitish Kumar meets BJP leaders, his own JD-U leaders like Vijay Chaudhary, Lalan Singh or any other senior leaders accompany him. On this occasion, no one knows what political settings happened between these two leaders.
Following the assurance, Tejashwi Yadav dropped his Padyatra programme for now.
