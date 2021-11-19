Tejashwi Yadav hits out at CM Nitish Kumar over Madhubani ADJ assault

-
Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has hit out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the alleged incident of two police officers physically assaulting the Additional District Judge in Madhubani, and accused him of beating up the judges in the court.
"After the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar beat up the honourable MLAs and journalists from the Bihar Police i.e. JDU Police inside the Vidhan Sabha House, the police are now beating up the judges in the judges' chamber in the court. What more Mangalraj do you want from a well-governed NDA government?" Yadav tweeted on Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday, calling the physical assault on the Additional District Judge in Madhubani by two police officers an "unprecedented and shocking matter", Patna High Court has taken the Suo Moto cognizance of the matter and said that the matter is to be listed on November 29.
According to the statement of the High Court, the Officer In-charge namely, Gopal Krishna, SHO and Abhimanyu Kumar Sharma, Sub-Inspector of Police, Ghoghardiha forcibly entered the chamber of the ADJ Avinash Kumar and started abusing him. Both the police officers physically assaulted him on his protest.
The statement further read that the police officers took out their revolvers and wanted to attack the ADJ. However, his life could be saved after the court employees and advocates reached on time.
"Prima facie, it appears that this episode puts the independence of the judiciary in jeopardy. We, thus, deem it fit to issue notice to the respondents no. 2 to 5 i.e., the Chief Secretary, Government of Bihar, Patna, the Director-General of Police, Bihar, the Principal Secretary, Home Department, Government of Bihar, Patna and the Superintendent of Police, Madhubani," the court statement read.
The HC has also directed the Director-General of Police, Bihar to be present on the next date of hearing and also directed to look into the matter and file a status report in a sealed cover.
The employees in the court demanded the arrest of the Superintendent of Police along with both the officers.
"We demand that the SP should be made accused in the case. In charge of both the police stations should be arrested including the SP. The judiciary system of Bihar must be provided with strong security. Unless it does not happen, we will shut down the court proceedings across Bihar," said a court employee.
