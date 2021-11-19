All-party meeting soon to decide on caste-based census in Bihar: Nitish

-
ALSO READ
Demand for caste-based census growing, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
BJP leader CP Thakur opposes caste-based census, terms it useless
Census operations set to resume soon, to avoid caste calculations
Will accept caste-based census if all parties agree: Mamata Banerjee
PM Modi now has to take a call on caste-based census: Nitish Kumar
-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that an all-party meeting would be convened soon to take a decision on conducting a caste-based census in the state.
Talking to reporters here, Kumar said that he had clarified in the past that the option of carrying out a state-specific census exercise is open.
"We (all party) will soon take up the matter. An all-party meeting will be called to arrive at a unanimous decision on the exercise. Whatever be the decision, it will have to be a unanimous one, he underlined.
The Centre had in September told the Supreme Court in an affidavit that caste census of Backward Classes is administratively difficult and cumbersome and excluding such information from the purview of the exercise is a ''conscious policy decision''.
Earlier, Kumar, as the leader of an all-party delegation from Bihar, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for inclusion of OBCs in caste census.
Asked about his reaction to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's latest remark that the country needs a nation-wide agitation for caste-based census, just like the farmers' protest, the CM said, "I don't know what he (Lalu Prasad) has said. But a decision will be taken soon. Leaders of all political parties, including the RJD, will sit together and hold a discussion over this demand for caste-based census in Bihar".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU