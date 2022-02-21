Committed to caste census in Bihar, will hold all party meeting, says CM

Chief Minister on Monday said that the state government will conduct the caste He said that the government will seek a political consensus before taking up the

Speaking to the reporters here, Kumar said, "We are committed to doing a caste in the state. We want to hold an all-party meeting to take everyone's ideas and experiences. It will benefit all."

Highlighting the importance of the caste Census, the Chief Minister said that it will enable the government to work for the development of various sections of the society.

"We will start it soon and will also ensure it is implemented properly. Once the caste-based Census is done, the government can work for their development," he said.

Refuting the speculations of poll-strategist Prashant Kishor rejoining the JD(U) after he met him in New Delhi, the Chief Minister said that it was a personal meeting and should not be seen with political colours.

"Is my relationship with Prashant Kishor new? When I was sick, he called me up. When I went to Delhi, I met him. There is nothing political in this. It was a personal meeting," he said.

Notably, Kishor was expelled from the JD-U for "making controversial remarks". He was vice-president of JD (U) at the time of expulsion and was seen close to the Chief Minister.

Kishor had worked with the grand alliance in the 2015 Assembly polls in The grand alliance had included JD (U) and RJD but the two parties fell out with each other later. Kishor's political consultancy group I-PAC had worked with the Trinamool Congress in the Bengal Assembly polls last year.

