Telangana CM KCR, MoS (Home) Kishan Reddy condole Paswan's demise

-
ALSO READ
Centre's Covid-19 aid to Telangana is 'next to nothing', says KCR
Alert sounded in Telangana as heavy rains trigger flood situation
Engineering courses in Telangana to start Aug 17, decision on schools soon
Ram Vilas Paswan: The Dalit kingmaker who lasted longer than many kings
Telangana to get priority in Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine supply: KCR
-
Telangana Chief Minister
K Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy condoled the demise of Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday.
In a condolence message, Rao recalled that Paswan had supported the separate Telangana agitation.
Paswan holds a special place in the country's political history as a political leader and social activist, Rao said.
He conveyedhis condolences to Paswan's family and the members of LJP, the release added.
Paswan's demise is an irreparable loss to the government, people of Bihar and the country, Kishan Reddy said.
The departed leader fought for the uplift of the downtrodden throughout his life, he said in a release here.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU