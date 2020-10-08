Telangana CM KCR, MoS (Home) Kishan Reddy condole Paswan's demise

Chief Minister



K Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy condoled the demise of Union Minister and LJP leader on Thursday.

In a condolence message, Rao recalled that Paswan had supported the separate agitation.

Paswan holds a special place in the country's political history as a political leader and social activist, Rao said.

He conveyedhis condolences to Paswan's family and the members of LJP, the release added.

Paswan's demise is an irreparable loss to the government, people of Bihar and the country, Kishan Reddy said.

The departed leader fought for the uplift of the downtrodden throughout his life, he said in a release here.

