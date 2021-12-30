Telangana Governor urges people to take 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccines

-
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Sounderrajan has congratulated the state on achieving 100 per cent first dose vaccination and urged people to take the second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
On completion of 100 per cent vaccination of the COVID-19 first doses in Telangana, Governor visited Chintalbasti Urban Primary Health Center (UPHC) in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Addressing media persons yesterday, the Governor said: "Telangana has completed 100 per cent first dose vaccination and 65 per cent second dose vaccination. I appeal to the people to take the second dose of vaccination also. Just a single dose is not enough and the people have to take a second dose too. Now we have entered the era of taking booster dose."
Expressing her happiness at the Telangana State achieving 100 per cent first dose vaccination, she congratulated and lauded the efforts of the State government, officials, doctors, ASHA workers, and other para-medical staff for achieving this remarkable feat.
Soundararajan also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supplying an adequate number of vaccine doses to the State.
She further emphasised adhering to the COVID-appropriate behaviour to contain the spread of the pandemic escalated due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
"Apart from vaccination we need to be very cautious about the omicron, in Africa, the health workers have completed only 4 per cent of vaccination and even Health Minister Harish Rao mentioned unvaccinated people are seriously affected. In Puducherry, people are affected intensively. ," she added.
Telangana Governor also appealed to people not to be reckless even after taking vaccination and appealed to the people to follow corona protocols to celebrate New Year.
