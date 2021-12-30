India reports 13,154 Covid cases in 24 hrs, Omicron tally reaches 961

-
ALSO READ
Omicron will soon replace Delta as dominant global Covid variant: Experts
Covid LIVE: 8 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra today; 7 from Mumbai
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Kerala health system on heightened alert with advent of Nipah amid Covid
'Omicron evades immunity from earlier infection more than other variants'
-
In the last 24 hours, India registered 13,154 new Covid-19 cases and 268 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
With the addition of the new fatalities, the total death toll has climbed at 4,80,860.
Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has climbed at 961 across the nation, of 320 patients have been discharged from hospitals.
A total of 22 states have reported detected the new variant, the Ministry confirmed.
Meanwhile, the recovery of 7,486 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,42,58,778. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.38 per cent.
India's active caseload is 82,402, which account for 0.24 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
Also in the same period, a total of 11,99,252 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the total tally to 67.64 crore.
The weekly positivity rate at 0.76 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 46 days now.
The daily positivity rate at 1.10 per cent has also remained below 2 per cent for last 87 days and less than 3 per cent for 122 consecutive days now.
With the administration of 63,91,282 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 143.83 crore as of Thursday morning.
More than 16.93 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, said the Ministry.
--IANS
avr/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU