Tencent Holdings second-quarter profit beats as games outperform

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd said second-quarter net profit rose 37%, beating market estimates, on higher demand for its video games as coronavirus-related lockdowns kept people indoors.
The world's largest gaming firm by revenue booked a 33.1 billion yuan ($4.76 billion) profit for the three months through June. That was ahead of an analyst average estimate of 27.56 billion yuan, according to data from Refinitiv.
Revenue rose 29% to 114.88 billion yuan, versus market expectations of 112.76 billion yuan.
($1 = 6.9474 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Pei Li, editing by Louise Heavens)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
