Kozhikode plane crash: 85 injured passengers discharged from hospitals

Unemployment rate in West Bengal declined by 40%: Mamata Banerjee
Mangled remains of an Air India Express flight, en route from Dubai, after it skidded off the runway while landing on Friday night, at Karippur in Kozhikode

Air India Express on Wednesday informed that 85 passengers injured in the plane crash in Kozhikode have been discharged from hospitals after "obtaining complete fitness".

"As on date, 85 injured passengers have been discharged from various hospitals after obtaining their complete fitness. AIR INDIA EXPRESS LIMITED will release further information as soon as it is available," the letter from the organisation read.

The Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on August 7.

Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that an inquiry has been ordered under the Aircraft Act, black boxes of flight IX-1344 have been recovered and added that the findings of this investigation will be made public.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 15:43 IST

