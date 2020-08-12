Kozhikode plane crash: 85 injured passengers discharged from hospitals

on Wednesday informed that 85 passengers injured in the in Kozhikode have been discharged from hospitals after "obtaining complete fitness".

"As on date, 85 injured passengers have been discharged from various hospitals after obtaining their complete fitness. LIMITED will release further information as soon as it is available," the letter from the organisation read.

The flight carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on August 7.

Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that an inquiry has been ordered under the Aircraft Act, black boxes of flight IX-1344 have been recovered and added that the findings of this investigation will be made public.

