Terrorist killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

"One terrorist killed in a joint operation in Kawoosa Khalisa area of Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir," the Northern Command of the Indian Army said.

Earlier in the day, the body of another terrorist was recovered from the Suknag Nala in the district.

According to the Army, the terrorist had opened fire at the security forces and had tried to escape from the cordon on September 7, 2020, by jumping into the Suknag Nala.

The terrorist had been hit on the neck in the firing by the security forces.

