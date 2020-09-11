Pakistan targets forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

The Army on Friday opened heavy fire and shelled mortars at forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's district, officials said.

This is the third consecutive day that Pakistani troops have targeted areas along the LoC.

"At about 0830 hours, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote sector in district Poonch," a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army retaliates befittingly, he added.

On Thursday, the Amy had opened fire with small arms and shelled mortars along the LoC.

On Wednesday, they had targeted Malti and Degwar sectors along the LoC in with mortar bombs.

On September 2, a JCO was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Army along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.

