Magnitude 3.7 quake jolts Meghalaya's Tura, 2nd in less than 5 hours in NE

The tremours were felt at 6.57 am, 59 km north of Tura

ANI 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred rocked Meghalaya's Tura in the wee hours of Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The tremours were felt at 6.57 am, 59 km north of Tura.

The depth of the earthquake was reported to be at 29 kms.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 06:57:18 IST, Lat: 26.04 & Long: 90.11, Depth: 29 Km, Location: 59km N of Tura, Meghalaya," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the National Center for Seismology.

This is the second earthquake in the northeast region to be reported on Tuesday.

Earlier, in the small hours of Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck the Noney district of Manipur, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake struck around 2.46 am, at a depth of 25 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 02:46:39 IST, Lat: 24.67 & Long: 93.66, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Noney, Manipur, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

Meghalaya, on Monday, polled for the Assembly, recording an overall turnout of over 81 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 10:02 IST

