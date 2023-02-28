Magnitude 3.7 quake jolts Meghalaya's Tura, 2nd in less than 5 hours in NE

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred rocked Meghalaya's Tura in the wee hours of Tuesday, the Center for Seismology informed.

The tremours were felt at 6.57 am, 59 km north of Tura.

The depth of the earthquake was reported to be at 29 kms.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 06:57:18 IST, Lat: 26.04 & Long: 90.11, Depth: 29 Km, Location: 59km N of Tura, Meghalaya," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the Center for Seismology.

This is the second earthquake in the northeast region to be reported on Tuesday.

Earlier, in the small hours of Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck the Noney district of Manipur, according to the Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake struck around 2.46 am, at a depth of 25 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 02:46:39 IST, Lat: 24.67 & Long: 93.66, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Noney, Manipur, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

Meghalaya, on Monday, polled for the Assembly, recording an overall turnout of over 81 per cent.

