Thailand registers 6,230 fresh Covid-19 cases, 41 more deaths on Saturday

Thailand on Saturday reported its highest daily rise in new COVID-19 cases in 47 days at 6,230, while deaths rose by 41.
The country's tally now stands at 277,151, and the death toll has reached 2,182, according to the country's Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).
Of the new infections, four were imported and 6,226 were locally transmitted, of which nearly one third were registered in the capital Bangkok.
The government currently has no intention to further tighten the existing COVID-19 restrictions, Nataphol Narkpanich, head of the CCSA subcommittee, was quoted as saying by local media.
To fight the latest surge in infections, Thailand reimposed its dine-in ban in Bangkok and neighboring provinces late in June after lifting it one and half months ago.
As of Friday, more than 10.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Thailand, with about 4.4 percent of its population fully vaccinated, CCSA data showed.
