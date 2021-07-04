Inoculating pregnant women: Odisha to wait till workers get trained

The Odisha government on



Saturday asked the district authorities and medical officers to wait for the training of healthcare workers before commencing COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant women, an official said.

"We received yesterday a letter from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with a guidance note on COVID vaccination of pregnant women. The MoHFW communicated that an orientation of all states will be conducted shortly," Additional Chief Secretary (health) PK Mohapatra said in a letter to all district collectors and others,



After that, district-level healthcare personnel will be oriented on the said guidelines, the letter said.

