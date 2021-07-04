Inoculating pregnant women: Odisha to wait till workers get trained

-
ALSO READ
Odisha wants vaccine allocation in 95:5 ratio b/w states and pvt hospitals
At least 900 vaccination sites in Odisha shut due to vaccine shortage
DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra dies of Covid-related complications
Need to step up funding for health sector: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
Odisha Mining Corp contributes Rs 500 crore to CM's Relief Fund for Covid
-
The Odisha government on
Saturday asked the district authorities and medical officers to wait for the training of healthcare workers before commencing COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant women, an official said.
"We received yesterday a letter from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with a guidance note on COVID vaccination of pregnant women. The MoHFW communicated that an orientation of all states will be conducted shortly," Additional Chief Secretary (health) PK Mohapatra said in a letter to all district collectors and others,
After that, district-level healthcare personnel will be oriented on the said guidelines, the letter said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU