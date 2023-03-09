JUST IN
Atishi education minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj new health minister in Delhi
Business Standard

The case of spy pigeons as Odisha Police seizes one off Paradip coast

There were devices fitted on pigeon's leg and coded messages were scribbled on its wings, reports say

Topics
Odisha  | Spying

Ajinkya Kawale  |  New Delhi 

Photo: ANI/Twitter
Photo: ANI/Twitter

Police have taken into custody a suspected spy pigeon, allegedly attached with a camera and a microchip, from a fishing boat off the Paradip coast of Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district. The flighty suspect was perched on one of the trawlers used by the fisherman. It was captured and handed over to the marine police in Paradip. The police suspect the bird was trained for spying.

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 17:14 IST

