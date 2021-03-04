'There should be some screening of programmes,' says SC on OTT platforms

-
ALSO READ
OTT consumption grew 13% in 2020, led by sports: RedSeer Consulting
Rs 8,000 cr online streaming industry stares at regulatory challenges
Covid-19 pushes up OTT subscription growth by 60%: BCG report
'Intense, talented': Report crowns Radhika Apte as 'queen of OTT'
OTT players apprehensive as Govt tightens rules on curated content
-
The Supreme Court on Thursday said that few over-the-top (OTT) platforms show some kind of pornographic content at times, and there should be a mechanism to screen such programmes.
A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to place before it the recent guidelines of the government to regulate social media platforms on Friday, when it would hear the plea of Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit challenging the Allahabad High Court order rejecting her anticipatory bail in connection with FIRs lodged against her over web series 'Tandav'.
The apex court asked Centre to submit before it the regulations on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime while stressing that there should be some screening of programs shown on such platforms.
A balance has to be struck as some OTT platforms are also showing pornographic materials on their platforms, the bench, also comprising Justice R S Reddy, said.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Purohit, termed the case against her as shocking saying this woman is an employee of Amazon and she is neither a producer nor an actor but still she has been made an accused in around 10 cases relating to the web series across the country.
Tandav, a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming recently.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU