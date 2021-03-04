IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum kills three security personnel

-
Three security personnel were killed and two injured in a Naxal-triggered IED blast in the forests of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday, officials said.
Three men of the special unit of the state police, Jharkhand Jaguars, were killed in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast that took place around 8:45 AM in Hoyahatu village under Toklo police station area of the district.
A jawan of the Jharkhand Jaguars and a Central Reserve Police Force personnel from its 197th battalion were injured in the blast, they said.
The joint team of Jharkhand Jaguars and CRPF was out for an anti-Maoist operation in the area.
