JUST IN
'Was lured by Rs 60 cr offer but....', Raj Minister's tells school girl
The downside of US drone strike: Afghanistan is still a terror base
Over 30 mn national flags made in UP under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
Delhi LG seeks explanation from anti-corruption branch over delay in probe
Anganwadi scheme open to all, Aadhaar registration mandatory: Govt
Top Headlines: Windfall tax revision, Jio's purchase of 700 MHz, and more
ED attaches assets of Chennai firm worth Rs 113.32 cr in loan fraud case
I-T dept finds unaccounted transactions of over Rs 1K cr during searches
Odisha govt allots land to businesses to fast-track investment proposals
Farmers call off proposed protest after Punjab CM accepts most demands
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Covid: Antiviral drugs vital weapon but misusing them could backfire
Business Standard

Three Uttar Pradesh IAS officers seek voluntary retirement within a week

After three senior IAS officers of Uttar Pradesh cadre sought voluntary retirement from service (VRS) within one week, the bureaucracy is abuzz with speculation

Topics
VRS package | Uttar Pradesh | IAS officers

IANS  |  Lucknow 

bureaucrats, government officers, IAS, Administrative Service, UPSC, IPS, IFS, civil servants, bureaucracy
Representative Image

After three senior IAS officers of Uttar Pradesh cadre sought voluntary retirement from service (VRS) within one week, the bureaucracy is abuzz with speculation.

This is probably the first time that three senior IAS officers have sought to quit the service within days of each other.

The three officers are Renuka Kumar (1987 batch), Juthika Patankar (1988) and Vikas Gothalwal (2003).

Renuka Kumar was due to retire from service on June 30, 2023 and was repatriated to her parent cadre UP on July 28.

She played a key role in the UP IAS Association campaign in the nineties to identify three most corrupt IAS officers in the state cadre.

Sources in the know said that she was unwilling to return to Uttar Pradesh and applied for voluntary retirement.

Juthika Patankar, who was also on deputation to the Centre, had worked as principal secretary to Uttar Pradesh Governor during Ram Naik's tenure.

She sought VRS though she was due to retire in January 2024.

Vikas Gothalwal, who is on study leave in the UK, reportedly sought VRS on health grounds.

It is learnt the three officers have sent copies of their letter seeking VRS to chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and the state appointment department.

Meanwhile, the internal WhatsApp groups of IAS officers are abuzz with possible reasons for the development.

Officers are debating on the service conditions that are making bureaucrats stay away from Uttar Pradesh and also the intense politicisation of the bureaucracy in the state. A few top bureaucrats are also being blamed for the state of affairs.

--IANS

amita/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on VRS package

First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 11:43 IST

`
.